Samir Nuriyev: First social housing will be handed over next summer

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ First social housing in Azerbaijan will be handed over in summer of 2018.

Report informs, Director of the State Housing Construction Agency (SHCA) Samir Nuriyev told reporters.

According to S.Nuriyev, electronic registration will start in May of this year: "Electronic registration will start in May to acquire social housing apartments. Monthly payment for one-room apartments will be around 130-150 AZN".

SHCA Director said that design works on Hovsan project are also nearing completion: "20 hectares of land allocated in that area, which allows construction of 3 000 apartments complying with all the standards".