Russian president: Railway route construction along Silk Road under discussion

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Railway route along the Silk Road project is still under discussion. The best option will be selected.

Report informs referring to Russian media, President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said.

"Our relevant agencies, companies, China and other partners are also just discussing this issue," he said.

At the same time, the head of Rusian state denied rumors that China did not want direct road through Russia.

Putin has recalled that there are various options, including suggestions on crossing the territory of Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia: "Also project on the road to China, crossing the territory of Russia also under discussion. If the project I've mentioned is carried out, it means shipping from Asia to Germany will take 3-4 days".