Romania sees Azerbaijan as gateway to transport, logistics connectivity

    Infrastructure
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 13:14
    Romania views Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea as gateways for transport and logistics connectivity, Romanian Senate President Mircea Abrudean told journalists on the sidelines of an international conference in Baku, Report informs.

    "My presence here today demonstrates how important our relations with Azerbaijan are to us. We became the second country in the world to recognize Azerbaijan's independence after Türkiye, and the first country in the European Union to raise the partnership to strategic status in 2009. This partnership is of great importance to us, as we have excellent relations with Azerbaijan in various areas-energy, major transport and connectivity projects-because we view Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea as gateways for transport and connectivity," he said.

    He noted that Romania is also a gateway to and from Europe for Azerbaijan, given the country's location on the Black Sea.

    "Being here today once again underscores our friendship, mutual recognition, and the fact that we have a very close relationship. This will also be reflected in our future cooperation, which is already very successful and will be strengthened through initiatives like these," Abrudean added.

