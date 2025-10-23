Regular flights to Azerbaijan's Lachin may begin in 2026
Infrastructure
- 23 October, 2025
- 15:50
Regular flights to Lachin International Airport in Azerbaijan may begin in 2026, according to the 2026 budget package submitted to the Parliament, Report informs.
It is expected that next year, Azerbaijan Airlines will receive 5.9 million manats ($3.470 million) from the state budget to cover losses incurred on flights to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, discounts on flights to CIS countries for certain categories of citizens, and subsidies for flights to Fuzuli and Lachin.
The official opening of the international airport in the Lachin district took place in May 2025.
