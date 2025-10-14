Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Rahman Hajiyev: 95% of mine clearance in Karabakh funded by Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 13:40
    Rahman Hajiyev: 95% of mine clearance in Karabakh funded by Azerbaijan

    Ninety-five percent of mine clearance operations in Karabakh are being carried out using Azerbaijan"s own financial resources, according to Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Report informs.

    Hajiyev made the remark at the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (Baku Build–2025) and the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – Rebuild Karabakh held in Baku.

    He mentioned that although Azerbaijan has not yet joined the Ottawa Convention, the country voluntarily complies with all its requirements: "What's most important is that, without support from international institutions and relying solely on our own resources, Azerbaijan has become a global model in this field."

    Hajiyev added that Karabakh has now become a "testbed for innovation" in Azerbaijan: "The smart village and smart city concepts were first implemented in Karabakh. The governance and urban planning models piloted here are already being applied in other regions of the country. When we look at the master plans of Karabakh's cities, we see that they are designed to compete with the most modern and beautiful cities in the world."

