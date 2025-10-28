Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs

    Infrastructure
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 19:44
    President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs

    "This place, this region (Zangilan – Ed.) will become one of the most important transport hubs. Both the Zangazur Corridor and the Araz Corridor will pass through here," President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan district, Report informs.

    The head of our state noted: "Therefore, this region will have a bright future – just as the future of all of Garabagh and East Zangazur. Today's reality, the cities and villages we have built are evidence of that."

    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory reconstruction of Karabakh
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Zəngilan çox önəmli nəqliyyat mərkəzlərindən birinə çevriləcək
    Президент Азербайджана: Зангилан станет одним из важнейших транспортных центров

    Latest News

    19:53

    US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to Hegseth

    Other countries
    19:44

    President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs

    Infrastructure
    19:43

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the "Great Return"

    Domestic policy
    19:40
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan

    Domestic policy
    19:20
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan

    Domestic policy
    19:13

    Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Gaza

    Region
    18:56
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev inspects progress of second phase of Aghali village and attends opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan district

    Domestic policy
    18:39

    President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction site

    Other
    18:37

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed