President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubs
Infrastructure
- 28 October, 2025
- 19:44
"This place, this region (Zangilan – Ed.) will become one of the most important transport hubs. Both the Zangazur Corridor and the Araz Corridor will pass through here," President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan district, Report informs.
The head of our state noted: "Therefore, this region will have a bright future – just as the future of all of Garabagh and East Zangazur. Today's reality, the cities and villages we have built are evidence of that."
Latest News
19:53
US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to HegsethOther countries
19:44
President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubsInfrastructure
19:43
President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the "Great Return"Domestic policy
19:40
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in ZangilanDomestic policy
19:20
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in ZangilanDomestic policy
19:13
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss GazaRegion
18:56
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev inspects progress of second phase of Aghali village and attends opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan districtDomestic policy
18:39
President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction siteOther
18:37