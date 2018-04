President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated commissioning of new vessels of Caspian Sea Shipping

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted commissioning ceremony of "Rashid Behbudov" fast passenger vessel, "Ganja" tanker and "Gafur Mammadov" dry cargo vessel of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" Closed Joint-Stock Company Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.