    Polycentric planning at the core of Baku's urban future

    One of the defining features of the "Master Plan for the Development of Baku City until 2040" is the adoption of a polycentric development model, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, stated, Report informs.

    Speaking during the 3rd Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) held in Khankandi, Guliyev explained that, rather than concentrating all activities in a single center, the model envisions a network of interconnected centers and sub-centers across Baku: "Each center will have its own distinct character, infrastructure, and economic function."

    The official emphasized that since 2018, Azerbaijan has pursued a comprehensive and long-term spatial development approach through the preparation and regular updating of master plans for its cities: "Most of these plans have already been completed or are in the implementation phase, developed in collaboration with international experts and aligned with global standards."

    He added that Azerbaijan now proudly presents its post-conflict recovery model: "This model is based on principles of resilience, territorial reintegration, and human-centered development. Comprehensive master plans have been prepared and are being implemented for urban and rural communities in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. These plans are not merely technical documents - they are roadmaps for rebuilding lives. Former internally displaced persons (IDPs) are returning to restored cities, towns, and villages, where they are once again living, working, and studying. This reflects not only physical reconstruction but also the resilience of communities and the country's commitment to inclusive and sustainable recovery."

    Anar Quliyev: "Bakının Baş Planında əsas xüsusiyyətlərdən biri çoxmərkəzli inkişaf modelidir"
    Анар Гулиев: В генплане Баку до 2040 года предусмотрено полицентрическое развитие

