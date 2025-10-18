Poland's LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    On October 17, the captain of a Boeing 737 aircraft operating the Warsaw–Tashkent route of LOT Polish Airlines requested permission for an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The reason was a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers on board.

    The aircraft landed safely at 22:25 (GMT+4).

    The passenger was immediately provided with the necessary first aid by the airport's medical team.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport consistently operates in full compliance with international air transport standards, prioritizing prompt response, safety, and the human factor in all situations.

    Daşkəndə uçan təyyarə Bakıya məcburi eniş edib
    Самолет, следовавший рейсом Варшава-Ташкент, совершил вынужденную посадку в Баку

