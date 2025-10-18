Poland's LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku
Infrastructure
- 18 October, 2025
- 08:46
On October 17, the captain of a Boeing 737 aircraft operating the Warsaw–Tashkent route of LOT Polish Airlines requested permission for an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The reason was a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers on board.
The aircraft landed safely at 22:25 (GMT+4).
The passenger was immediately provided with the necessary first aid by the airport's medical team.
Heydar Aliyev International Airport consistently operates in full compliance with international air transport standards, prioritizing prompt response, safety, and the human factor in all situations.
Latest News
09:11
Photo
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visits Vatican Apostolic LibraryForeign policy
09:08
Photo
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspects restoration progress at Saint Peter's BasilicaForeign policy
09:05
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attend tree planting ceremony in Vatican GardensForeign policy
09:03
Photo
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets President of Governorate of Vatican City StateForeign policy
08:50
Photo
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva meets Vatican's Secretary of StateForeign policy
08:46
Poland's LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in BakuInfrastructure
00:05
Five years since liberation of Khudafarin bridge from occupationKarabakh
00:00
Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of restored independenceDomestic policy
20:55
Photo