Perspective from Astana: TRIPP - one of key links in formation of stable Trans-Caspian route

The Zangazur Corridor (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity - TRIPP) is a key link in the development of a stable Trans-Caspian route, Kazakh expert Tair Nigmanov told Report.

He noted that Kazakhstan unequivocally supports any initiatives that, on the one hand, promote economic interaction and development, and, on the other, strengthen peace and stability both in the region and beyond.

"[US President] Donald Trump's initiative [TRIPP] is consistent with both of these objectives. Kazakhstan fully supports it, especially since it aligns with our country's strategic goal of developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor, TITR)," Nigmanov stated.

According to the expert, Kazakhstan welcomed the US decision to more actively engage in the development of this route. The American side, he noted, has demonstrated a sustained interest in Kazakhstan's transport and infrastructure sectors for several years.

"Two years ago, Kazakhstan took its partnership with the American company Wabtec to a fundamentally new level. An agreement worth over $1 billion was signed, followed by another for $4 billion, and just a few months ago, a new agreement for $1.6 billion over a 10-year period. Collectively, these plans extend until 2038, underscoring the long-term nature of the cooperation," the observer explained.

Nigmanov emphasized that Kazakhstan clearly sees itself as a key transit route between Europe and China-the world's largest markets and manufacturing hubs.

"Considering its geography-the country stretches 3,000 kilometers from west to east-Kazakhstan offers the most convenient section of the route. Firstly, due to its flat terrain, and secondly, because the route through Kazakhstan and China involves crossing only one border, making transportation faster and easier," the expert noted.

According to the analyst, Kazakhstan has extensive experience interacting with American companies, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

"Chevron and ExxonMobil operate at the largest fields in Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak. The United States remains the largest investor in Kazakhstan's economy throughout its independence, so the groundwork for large-scale cooperation under the TRIPP has already been laid," the observer explained.

Regarding the possibility of the TRIPP facilitating the modernization of Kazakhstan's infrastructure and the development of the Middle Corridor, the expert noted that a mandate agreement has been signed within this framework to attract $1.6 billion in financing for the modernization of the locomotive fleet.

"All transportation within Kazakhstan is carried out by rail, so we are actively attracting investment in the railway industry. Furthermore, Kazakhstan is also inviting American partners to invest in port infrastructure-warehouses, dredging, and so on. The latest such invitation came just before our president [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev]'s visit to the United States in September," the analyst said.

Nigmanov emphasized that Azerbaijan is a key country for Kazakhstan in developing the Middle Corridor, be it in energy or transport.

"Overall, the Zangazur Corridor is an important topic that is attracting a great deal of attention in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan welcomed the resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and specifically supports the resolution and control of the Zangazur Corridor. In this context, this corridor is a crucial element in completing the formation of a stable Trans-Caspian route," the expert noted.

During the C5+1 summit (five Central Asian countries and the United States) held on November 6 in Washington, the parties agreed to strengthen the connectivity and resilience of supply chains by fully realizing the potential of the Trans-Caucasian Transport Route and integrating it with TRIPP. Agreements were also reached on critical mineral resources, energy, and trade.

According to Nigmanov, Kazakhstan plays a key role in Central Asia's trade and economic ties with the United States: the country accounts for almost half of the region's combined GDP, and its share of trade with the United States is even higher.

"For comparison, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the United States is approximately $4 billion, while Uzbekistan's is approximately $800 million. This is largely due to geography: Uzbekistan is a double-locked country, meaning it is separated from the sea twice," he noted.

Speaking about the current expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the United States and the key factors facilitating this process, the expert emphasized that the signed agreements are of positive significance primarily for Kazakhstan.

"The large reserves of rare earth metals in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region have long been known. Rare earth metals are generally known as the 'oil of the 21st century' – they are essential for virtually all areas of high-tech production: from aerospace and microchips to green technologies. This is why interest in them is so high worldwide. Naturally, Kazakhstan strives to integrate into these global production chains," noted Nigmanov.

According to him, a significant portion of Kazakhstan's economy currently remains dependent on the oil sector – both in terms of budget revenues and in the structure of production.

"That's why Kazakhstan supports any initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil revenues. In this context, the agreement under consideration is of particular importance to the country, since, as far as I know, it provides for geological exploration. Kazakhstan is interested not only in developing deposits but also in large-scale geological research, attracting investment specifically in this area, since without geology and exploration, production is impossible," Nigmanov added.