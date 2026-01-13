Parviz Shahbazov: Italy could become Europe's logistics hub for Middle Corridor

Italy could turn into a logistics hub for Europe within the framework of the Middle Corridor project, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan–Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are developing across various fields, including military-technical cooperation. The minister also emphasized that Italy was among the first countries to be involved in projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.