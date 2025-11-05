Participants of UN World Summit in Doha invited to WUF13 forum in Baku

Azerbaijan considers housing policy a key pillar of inclusive development and social stability, Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, wrote on X, Report informs.

"During the session at the Second World Summit on Social Development (WSSD2) in Doha today, themed "Adequate Housing as a Foundation for Social Development," we emphasized that housing policy is one of the key pillars of social welfare and inclusive development. It was noted that Azerbaijan's national housing policy considers housing as a foundation for inclusive growth and social stability.

One of the key directions of our strategy is the gradual resettlement of displaced persons in the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangazur, and the creation of sustainable and livable cities in these regions. I was proud to highlight that Azerbaijan has been elected as Co-Chair of the Open-Ended Intergovernmental Working Group on Adequate Housing for All under the UN-Habitat Assembly and will continue to actively contribute to the promotion of fair, inclusive, and sustainable housing policies.

Upcoming WUF13 Azerbaijan, to be held in 2026 in Baku, will serve as an important global platform to continue these discussions. Therefore, we invite all countries and partners to join us in Baku for this international event, to be held under the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," he wrote.