    OTS proposes establishment of Common Turkic Patent Organization

    Infrastructure
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:44
    The Working Group on Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has proposed the creation of a Common Turkic Patent Organization, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy said, Report informs,

    He made the remark during the 2nd Meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation, organized by the Ministry of Economy in Baku.

    Jabbarov highlighted that intellectual property lies at the core of innovation, science, and industrial development, and that strengthening cooperation in this field carries both strategic and practical importance:

    "Likewise, the initiative to establish the Turkic States Metrology Organization, proposed during the 10th OTS Summit held in Astana in November 2023, is of great significance for advancing science and technology. The founding of this organization is a key step toward deepening economic integration and enhancing research and innovation capacity."

    The minister added that in recent years, multilateral relations within the OTS framework have been steadily progressing:

    "This reflects the growing trust and cooperation among our countries."

    TDT Ümumtürk Patent Təşkilatının yaradılmasını təklif edib
    ОТГ предложила создание Общетюркской патентной организации

