One of main bridges of North-South corridor near completion

Baku. January. REPORT.AZ/ The construction of Iran’s biggest rail bridge will be completed in a fortnight. The bridge, which is the part of Astara (Azerbaijan) - Astara (Iran) - Rasht - Gazvin railway road, will be completed on January 19.

Report informs referring to Financial Tribune, deputy minister of roads and urban development of Iran Kheirollah Khademi announced.

“The project has been designed and implemented by domestic engineers. The 1.43-km bridge will connect the river banks of Sefidroud in the city of Manjil, northern Gilan Province. It is part of the under-construction Qazvin-Rasht railroad, which is reportedly in its final stages”, K. Khademi added.

According to him, from Rasht, the railroad will be connected to the port city of Astara, further stretching across the border to Azerbaijan.