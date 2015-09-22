One of the closed lines of Baku Metro opens

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ open the Second line of the station "Jafar Jabbarli" of Baku Metro has been opened, which was closed due to the renovation works.

Report informs, this morning, the second line of the station was put into operation.The head of the press service of "Baku Metro" CJSC, Nasimi Pashayev confirmed information.He noted that the interval between trains reduced from 10 to 8 minutes.

The line closed on February 9 scheduled to open before the end of the year, but the repairs were completed ahead of schedule.

Before that two lines were not used consistently, and train, arriving at one line, gone from the other. The line was closed due to some problems caused by corrosion, as well as the paint work in the tunnel.