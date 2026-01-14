Number of flights through Azerbaijani airspace in 2025 rises 10.5%

The number of flights passing through Azerbaijani airspace in 2025 exceeded 342,000, Report informs, referring to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

According to the information, Azerbaijan's aviation sector maintained a steady development trajectory throughout 2025, marked by growing transit potential and strengthened international trust.

"The provision of air navigation services to more than 342,000 flights within the country's airspace, representing a 10.5% increase compared to 2024, clearly demonstrates the reliability of the aviation infrastructure and the strengthening of Azerbaijan"s position as a regional transportation hub," the statement said.

The peak period of air traffic activity occurred during the summer months. A historic record was registered on August 9, 2025, when 1,101 flights were managed within a single day.

Transit flights accounted for 76% of total operations, exceeding 261,000 flights over the year. Transit traffic increased by approximately 14%. Among the leading global airlines utilizing Azerbaijan"s airspace for transit operations were Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Thai Airways, and Lufthansa.