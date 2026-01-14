Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Infrastructure
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 17:10
    Number of flights through Azerbaijani airspace in 2025 rises 10.5%

    The number of flights passing through Azerbaijani airspace in 2025 exceeded 342,000, Report informs, referring to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    According to the information, Azerbaijan's aviation sector maintained a steady development trajectory throughout 2025, marked by growing transit potential and strengthened international trust.

    "The provision of air navigation services to more than 342,000 flights within the country's airspace, representing a 10.5% increase compared to 2024, clearly demonstrates the reliability of the aviation infrastructure and the strengthening of Azerbaijan"s position as a regional transportation hub," the statement said.

    The peak period of air traffic activity occurred during the summer months. A historic record was registered on August 9, 2025, when 1,101 flights were managed within a single day.

    Transit flights accounted for 76% of total operations, exceeding 261,000 flights over the year. Transit traffic increased by approximately 14%. Among the leading global airlines utilizing Azerbaijan"s airspace for transit operations were Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Thai Airways, and Lufthansa.

    airspace flights Heydar Aliyev International Airport
    Azərbaycanın hava məkanında ötən il 342 mindən çox uçuş həyata keçirilib
    Число полетов через воздушное пространство Азербайджана в 2025 году увеличилось на 10,5%

