    NUFA3 calls on int'l partners to support sustainable urban development

    Infrastructure
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 15:35
    Participants of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) have called on regional and international partners to more actively support the development of regional cooperation and joint initiatives in sustainable urban development, according to the action plan adopted following the forum, Report informs.

    The document was presented on behalf of the participants by Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy Head of the Office of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

    The action plan emphasizes that integrating climate resilience into urban planning and investment decisions requires creating healthy, safe, and livable cities.

    "This can be achieved by improving air quality, expanding green and blue networks, accelerating the development of national urban policies, strengthening local capacity, and expanding the powers of local and regional authorities. It is important that no one and no place be left behind," the document states.

    Forum participants called on international partners to support knowledge sharing and joint action on sustainable and healthy urban development, and to promote technology transfer and innovation, particularly in areas such as climate-smart construction, renewable energy, the circular economy, and sustainable mobility.

    The document places particular emphasis on harmonizing development aid and financing mechanisms, as well as strengthening partnerships to integrate health, housing, and climate objectives into urban policies and investments.

    "We encourage all participants to support the implementation of the outcomes of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan in the context of preparations for the World Urban Forum (WUF-13), contributing to the global dialogue on climate resilience and healthy urban futures," the action plan notes.

    The document also emphasizes the need to strengthen coordination between government agencies, municipalities, academia, and civil society to implement the New Urban Agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 11 - "Sustainable Cities and Communities."

    In addition, forum participants proposed developing demonstration projects-neighborhoods that are crime-resistant and create a healthy urban environment-that could become replicable models for the region.

