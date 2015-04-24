New buses delivered to Baku

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ Brand new school busses "Iveco" delivered to Baku, owned by "BakuBus" LLC.

At present, 70-80 buses of this brand ranked at Government House.

Report informs, it is - another batch of buses purchased by the company in France.

In the first stage "BakuBus" LLC acquired 302 busses.Fare will be implemented via the card.Busses are made of fire and frost-resistant materials.These materials are also resistant to evaporation.For security purposes, the buses are equipped with cameras, and the doors equipped with a special protection system.

On these buses running on compressed natural gas, there are special seats for children and disabled persons.

According to information with the upcoming Baku I European games, the company "Iveco Bus" will deliver to Baku 151 "Crealis" busses production of the French brand "CNH Industrial".In this connection between the executive powers of the company "Iveco Frans" signed a contract worth 50 million euros.