    ‘This time we'll treat any attack as an all-out war," senior Iran official threatens

    Region
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 14:07
    ‘This time we'll treat any attack as an all-out war, senior Iran official threatens

    Iran will treat any attack "as an all-out war against us," a senior Iranian official says ahead of the arrival of a US military aircraft carrier strike group and other assets in the Middle East region in the coming days, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    "This military buildup - we hope it is not intended for real confrontation – but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran," says the senior Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    "This time we will treat any attack - limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it - as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this," the official says.

    Iran attacks Middle East
    İran ABŞ-nin istənilən hücumuna sərt cavab verəcəyini bildirib
    В Иране заявили, что ответ на любую атаку США будет максимально жестким

