Nargis Wieck: Middle Corridor should become platform for investment, industrial co-op

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The Middle Corridor should become not just a transit route, but a platform for investment, industrial cooperation, and deeper economic integration among Azerbaijan, Central Asia, and Europe, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) Nargis Wieck told journalists at a press briefing, Report informs.

According to her, special opportunities within the Middle Corridor are linked to the further development of transport and logistics infrastructure, digitalization of logistics processes, and energy connectivity.

"For German companies, this could mean opportunities in areas such as engineering, technology, equipment, digital solutions, financing, and project development," she noted.

Nargis Wieck noted significant potential for creating green energy corridors to supply renewable energy from Azerbaijan and the Caspian region to Europe.

According to her, Germany and Azerbaijan have strong trade ties, but cooperation in the industrial sphere needs to be expanded.

"We would like to discuss how Azerbaijani companies can become part of German and European value chains, and German companies can participate in value creation in Azerbaijan," she said.

Wieck also recalled that in July in Berlin, with the participation of AHK Azerbaijan, a joint declaration was signed on the creation of a Business Advisory Council, which is designed to ensure dialogue among government agencies, business, and financial institutions and contribute to forming a concrete list of joint projects.

"We need to turn the current momentum into concrete bilateral projects. Long-term business cooperation is necessary for this," Nargis Wieck added.