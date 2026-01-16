Multilateralism key to tackling global challenges, official says

Multilateralism is the most effective approach to addressing global challenges that no country can solve alone, including climate change, rapid urbanization, inequality, and sustainable development, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and national coordinator of WUF13, said at the 35th High-Level Meeting of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in Geneva, Report informs.

The meeting was held under the theme "Reimagining Multilateralism in an Age of Fragmentation and Transformation."

In this context, Guliyev emphasized the decisive role of cities and residential settlements as key spaces where global solutions are translated into practical action..

He noted that Azerbaijan's cities and infrastructure, located at the crossroads of East and West as well as North and South, serve as bridges connecting regions and societies.

Speaking about large-scale reconstruction and integrated urban development projects being implemented in Karabakh and East Zangazur, Guliyev said these initiatives aim not only to rebuild the territories but also to contribute to long-term peace, stability, and regional cooperation.

In conclusion, the committee chairman invited his counterparts to take part in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22.