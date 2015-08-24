 Top
    Montenegro Airlines completes charter flights on route Baku-Podgorica

    The last flight from Baku made by the airline at 13:45

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Montenegro Airlines today completed execution of the summer charter flights from Azerbaijan via Baku-Podgorica.

    Report was told in Consulate General of Montenegro in Azerbaijan, the first flight was made on June 25.

    Third consecutive year Montenegro offers Azerbaijani tourists charter flights to abolish visas for tourists.

    According to the last flight made at 13:45 Baku time, the plane will arrive in Podgorica at 17:45 (Baku time).

