Mongolia may join CIS Railway Transport Council

There are plans to develop an annual plan and a long-term program of joint activities between railway administrations in the areas of personnel policy, social work, and humanitarian cooperation, Dmitry Shakhanov, chairman of the International Confederation of Railway Workers' Trade Unions, said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Council for Railway Transport, Report informs.

He noted that the implementation of such a program will be possible with the support of Council members. Shakhanov noted that the Council's long-standing activities exemplify productive cooperation and contribute to the stable operation of railways in the region.

The head of the confederation also reported significant results in the area of ​​trade union cooperation. Specifically, in September, the Mongolian Railway Workers' Union joined the International Confederation as a full member. He added that the organization is ready to support Ulaanbaatar's potential initiative to join the Council for Railway Transport.