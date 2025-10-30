Modern architectural approach used in new residential complex in Zangilan

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Modern architectural principles have been applied in the design of a new 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan, Report informs.

    During a media tour titled "Following the Footsteps of the President", Ilhamiyya Rzayeva, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, provided details about the project.

    She noted that the complex consists of 12 buildings covering a total area of 1.92 hectares, comprising 104 apartments. Eight of the buildings are two-story, while four are three-story structures. Interior finishing work has been completed.

    "The construction emphasizes modern architectural approaches. The complex includes children's and sports playgrounds equipped with modern facilities," Rzayeva said.

    She added that the neighborhood has six above- and underground parking areas, as well as an electric vehicle charging station.

    The complex also features underground water reservoirs, a transformer unit, and other engineering facilities. It is located in the central part of Zangilan city, near a school, kindergarten, and city park, within a medium-density, multifunctional zone.

