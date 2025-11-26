Minister: Freight turnover along North–South corridor to reach 5 million tons

Starting from January 1, 2028, freight turnover along the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is expected to reach 5 million tons, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said during the second day of the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council, Report informs.

According to him, in the future this figure will be increased to 15 million tons annually:

"Infrastructure renewal on the Azerbaijani section of the corridor is actively continuing. Reconstruction of the line will be completed by the end of this year, while construction and restoration work is also underway on the Alat–Osmanli–Astara line."

The minister added that close cooperation with Iran is being carried out for the development of the INSTC: "Significant exchanges of work are envisaged regarding the construction of the Astara terminal. We plan to complete the terminal's construction by the end of 2026."