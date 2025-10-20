Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Mikayil Jabbarov shares post on Power Engineers Day in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 15:08
    Mikayil Jabbarov shares post on Power Engineers Day in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov shared a post on X on the occasion of October 20 - Power Engineers Day in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "Today marks Power Engineers Day in Azerbaijan. We extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to all professionals in this strategic field whose dedication contributes to the successful implementation of our national energy strategy and plays a vital role in the continued development and modernization of Azerbaijan's energy sector," reads the post.

    Mikayıl Cabbarov Energetiklər Günü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Микаил Джаббаров сделал публикацию в связи с Днем энергетика

