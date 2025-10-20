Mikayil Jabbarov shares post on Power Engineers Day in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov shared a post on X on the occasion of October 20 - Power Engineers Day in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"Today marks Power Engineers Day in Azerbaijan. We extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to all professionals in this strategic field whose dedication contributes to the successful implementation of our national energy strategy and plays a vital role in the continued development and modernization of Azerbaijan's energy sector," reads the post.