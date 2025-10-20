Mikayil Jabbarov shares post on Power Engineers Day in Azerbaijan
Infrastructure
- 20 October, 2025
- 15:08
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov shared a post on X on the occasion of October 20 - Power Engineers Day in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
"Today marks Power Engineers Day in Azerbaijan. We extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to all professionals in this strategic field whose dedication contributes to the successful implementation of our national energy strategy and plays a vital role in the continued development and modernization of Azerbaijan's energy sector," reads the post.
Latest News
16:12
Azerbaijani badminton player wins bronze at int'l tournamentIndividual sports
16:11
Azerbaijani branch of UK shipping company closingBusiness
16:10
Hamas delegation meets with Gaza truce mediators in CairoOther countries
16:06
US Vice President Vance to travel to Israel tomorrowOther countries
15:58
Preparations for Russia–US summit to begin soonOther countries
15:53
AZPROMO, Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange sign memorandumBusiness
15:50
Yaroslav Kovalchuk: Azerbaijani companies to be able to directly participate in trading on Belarusian exchange - INTERVIEWBusiness
15:39
FIFA's Croatian referee appointed to Azerbaijani national team's match for first timeFootball
15:35