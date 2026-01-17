Media accreditation opens for 13th World Urban Forum in Baku

Accreditation for media representatives for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the United Nations' largest global conference on sustainable urbanization, has officially opened, Report informs.

According to WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company, all media representatives wishing to attend the event to be held in Baku on May 17–22, 2026, under the theme "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities" must apply through UN-Habitat's official registration system at events.unhabitat.org.

As noted, applications submitted via email or regular mail will not be accepted.

Media accreditation is intended for professional journalists and media representatives representing legally registered and recognized media organizations in UN member states. All applications will be reviewed, and approved candidates will receive an official confirmation letter.

For more information about WUF13 and to apply for media accreditation, visit wuf.unhabitat.org/wuf13.