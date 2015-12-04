Maximum permissible speed restored on Baku roads

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Maximum allowable speed, reduced on some roads in Baku due to the rainy weather, restored.

Report was told in Center for Intelligent Transport Management (TSIUT).

Speed, reduced in traffic from the metro station "Koroglu" to the presidential residence in Buzovna settlement, restored to its previous limits.

"The speed limit on the roads increased from 100 to 120 km / h, from 80 to 100 km / h, from 60 to 80 km / h, respectively," - noted in TSIUT.