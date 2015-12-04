 Top
    Maximum permissible speed restored on Baku roads

    Cars can move at previous speed

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Maximum allowable speed, reduced on some roads in Baku due to the rainy weather, restored.

    Report was told in Center for Intelligent Transport Management (TSIUT).

    Speed, reduced in traffic from the metro station "Koroglu" to the presidential residence in Buzovna settlement, restored to its previous limits.

    "The speed limit on the roads increased from 100 to 120 km / h, from 80 to 100 km / h, from 60 to 80 km / h, respectively," - noted in TSIUT.

