    Masim Mammadov: Phase 1 of Lachin's reconstruction completed

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 11:42
    Masim Mammadov: Phase 1 of Lachin's reconstruction completed

    Phase 1 of reconstruction in the Lachin district, Azerbaijan, has been completed within three years of its liberation, stated Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, Report informs.

    He made the remark during the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition "Baku Build" and the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh (Rebuild Karabakh – 2025).

    Mammadov noted that during this period, three new residential settlements and three villages have been rebuilt and put into use: "In addition, construction of more than 30 new facilities in Lachin has been completed. Also, an international airport and a hotel complex have been opened. Of course, these are only a small part of the broader global projects. We are also anticipating major water reservoir projects that will support both irrigation systems for agriculture and the supply of drinking water to large cities."

    He added that steps have also been taken to develop the tourism infrastructure: "This includes the construction of a hotel and a modern cable car line. All of these developments will enhance the region's tourism potential and attractiveness in the future."

    According to Mammadov, Lachin has become a center for both international cooperation and cultural dialogue: "In 2025, Lachin was granted the status of Cultural Capital within the CIS and is successfully fulfilling this role. At the end of November, we will hold a grand closing ceremony with a gala concert."

    Məsim Məmmədov: "Laçının bərpasının I fazası başa çatıb"
    Масим Мамедов: Первый этап восстановления Лачына удалось завершить за три года

