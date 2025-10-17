Maldives moves to strategic resettlement policy due to climate risks

Rising sea levels, coastal erosion, groundwater salinization, and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns are threatening the existence of many island nations, Abdulla Muththalib, minister of construction and infrastructure of the Republic of the Maldives, said on the third day of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), Report informs.

According to the minister, for a country comprised of 187 inhabited islands, the economic and logistical costs of providing each one with coastal protection and necessary infrastructure are enormous and unsustainable in the long term.

"As climate impacts intensify, maintaining schools, health centers, ports, and utilities on dispersed islands is placing increasing strain on public resources, infrastructure, and the economy. These realities require a shift from reactive defense to strategic adaptation and consolidation of efforts, focusing resources where communities can live safely, access opportunities, and develop sustainably," he emphasized.

"The Maldives is moving toward a voluntary and strategic resettlement policy. Urban cluster development is becoming a path to sustainability. The goal is to create energy-efficient, economically viable, and climate-resilient urban centers that provide equal access to services and opportunities. This approach is enshrined in the national development plan and closely aligns with the country's broader strategies for sustainable and climate-resilient development, ensuring that adaptation is not only about protection but also about creating resilient and prosperous communities for the future," the minister added.

According to him, in this context, the Maldives strives to develop urban centers and cities where people can relocate more safely and sustainably.