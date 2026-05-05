Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Leah Gutierrez: Central and West Asian countries need to strengthen coordination along Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 11:41
    Leah Gutierrez: Central and West Asian countries need to strengthen coordination along Middle Corridor

    The countries of Central and West Asia need to strengthen interregional dialogue at the highest level and coordinate joint actions along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) to minimize the negative impact of the Middle East conflict, Leah Gutierrez, Director General of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Central and West Asia Department, said during a press conference on ADB activities in the region, which was held during the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    She emphasized that policy measures aimed at reducing the impact of the conflict in the Middle East should focus on ensuring stability rather than artificially suppressing price signals.

    "Fiscal support, where needed, should be targeted and time-limited. Central banks should focus on limiting excessive market volatility while simultaneously anchoring inflation expectations, and the economies of Central and West Asia should intensify high-level regional dialogue and coordinate efforts along the TITR," said Gutierrez.

    Leah Gutierrez 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)
    Leya Qutierres: "Mərkəzi və Qərbi Asiya ölkələri Orta Dəhliz boyunca koordinasiyanı gücləndirməlidir"
    Лея Гутиеррес: Странам Центральной и Западной Азии необходимо усилить координацию вдоль Среднего коридора

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