Latvian companies interested in expanding Zangazur Corridor to Baltic Sea ports - EXCLUSIVE

The Zangazur Corridor is of strategic importance for the development of transit and logistics links between the East and Europe, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja told Report.

According to the diplomat, Latvia welcomes the positive developments in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and supports the signing of the Washington Accords.

"The Zangazur Corridor plays a huge role in the development of transit and logistics from the East to Europe and vice versa. This will be a major achievement. Our companies are also considering expanding the route to Baltic Sea ports. While there are no specific projects yet, the sheer scale of this initiative is impressive," Skuja noted.

The ambassador added that Latvia currently holds observer status in TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia).

"This is only the first step, but we are already considering how to expand our cooperation. Unfortunately, I cannot yet name specific projects, but I am confident that this expansion will benefit both Latvia and the other Baltic countries," the diplomat emphasized.

Skuja also added that Latvia supports the negotiation process and the participation of international partners, including the United States, and views Azerbaijan as a factor in stability.

"The development of the economy, transport, and logistics creates the foundation for resolving other issues and strengthening peace in the region," the ambassador added.