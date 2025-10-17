Kuala Lumpur Mayor: Baku may host first ASEAN sustainable development meeting

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    17 October, 2025
    Kuala Lumpur called on the ASEAN National Urban Development Council and Baku to hold their first joint session dedicated to sustainability in the region, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif said on the third day of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), currently underway in Baku, Report informs.

    "When it comes to this region, Baku leads by example. Looking ahead to the 13th session of the World Urban Development Forum in 2026, let us use the National Urban Development Forum of Azerbaijan as a bridge, connecting local innovation with global commitments and turning policy into tangible achievements for our communities," the mayor emphasized.

