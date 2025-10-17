Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Kuala Lumpur Mayor: Azerbaijan's initiatives are example of local-global synergy

    Infrastructure
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 11:36
    Kuala Lumpur Mayor: Azerbaijan's initiatives are example of local-global synergy

    Azerbaijan's initiatives, including multi-sector approaches to creating sustainable and healthy cities, serve as a shining example of the practical synergy of the "local-global" principle, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif said on the third day of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), Report informs.

    She said this forum holds a special place in her heart, as the idea of ​​holding it in Azerbaijan was first proposed during her tenure as Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT).

    "Watching how this forum has grown into a major regional platform, bringing together governments, mayors, and partners from across the country, is truly inspiring. I highly appreciate Azerbaijan's efforts to bring this idea to life and your continued leadership in advancing the new agenda in the region. The theme of this year's forum, 'Climate Resilience and Healthy Cities,' could not be more relevant," the mayor noted.

    NUFA3 Azerbaijan Maimunah Mohd Sharif
    Kuala-Lumpur meri: "Azərbaycanın təşəbbüsləri "lokal-qlobal" sinerjinin nümunəsidir"
    Мэр Куала-Лумпура: Инициативы Азербайджана - пример синергии "локальное-глобальное"

    Latest News

    11:54

    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan observes sixfold increase in intense rainfall

    Ecology
    11:44

    Maldives moves to strategic resettlement policy due to climate risks

    Infrastructure
    11:36

    Kuala Lumpur Mayor: Azerbaijan's initiatives are example of local-global synergy

    Infrastructure
    11:29

    TURKPA and CICA discuss new partnership opportunities

    Foreign policy
    11:24

    Kyrgyz FM to visit Hungary for strategic council meeting

    Region
    11:23
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan, World Bank mull expanding financial inclusion

    Finance
    11:15

    US envoy, Armenian ambassador discuss situation in South Caucasus

    Region
    11:09
    Photo

    Vatican media on opening of restoration project for Commodilla catacombs, with participation of Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    Azerbaijan climbs 35 steps in global women's employment ranking

    Social security
    All News Feed