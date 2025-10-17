Kuala Lumpur Mayor: Azerbaijan's initiatives are example of local-global synergy

Azerbaijan's initiatives, including multi-sector approaches to creating sustainable and healthy cities, serve as a shining example of the practical synergy of the "local-global" principle, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif said on the third day of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), Report informs.

She said this forum holds a special place in her heart, as the idea of ​​holding it in Azerbaijan was first proposed during her tenure as Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT).

"Watching how this forum has grown into a major regional platform, bringing together governments, mayors, and partners from across the country, is truly inspiring. I highly appreciate Azerbaijan's efforts to bring this idea to life and your continued leadership in advancing the new agenda in the region. The theme of this year's forum, 'Climate Resilience and Healthy Cities,' could not be more relevant," the mayor noted.