Kazakhstan supports initiative to create Zangazur Corridor – Ministry of Transport

Kazakhstan supports the initiative to create the Zangazur Corridor as an important component of a comprehensive and sustainable transport architecture in the region, Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, said during the 21st session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

"The Zangazur Corridor project holds special significance and is viewed by Kazakhstan as an important element in shaping a cohesive and sustainable transport architecture in the region. Kazakhstan supports this initiative of our Azerbaijani brothers," the minister said.

Nurlan Sauranbayev also noted that by the end of 2024, the volume of container transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) had almost tripled, and in the first eight months of this year alone, it doubled again.