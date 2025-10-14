Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Kazakhstan supports initiative to create Zangazur Corridor – Ministry of Transport

    Infrastructure
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 11:43
    Kazakhstan supports initiative to create Zangazur Corridor – Ministry of Transport

    Kazakhstan supports the initiative to create the Zangazur Corridor as an important component of a comprehensive and sustainable transport architecture in the region, Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, said during the 21st session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

    "The Zangazur Corridor project holds special significance and is viewed by Kazakhstan as an important element in shaping a cohesive and sustainable transport architecture in the region. Kazakhstan supports this initiative of our Azerbaijani brothers," the minister said.

    Nurlan Sauranbayev also noted that by the end of 2024, the volume of container transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) had almost tripled, and in the first eight months of this year alone, it doubled again.

    Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Zangazur corridor
    Минтранс: Казахстан поддерживает инициативу создания Зангезурского коридора

    Latest News

    12:09

    Construction underway across 13,500 km² in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Infrastructure
    12:07

    Ambassador in Baku: Venezuela committed to promoting peace and cooperation

    Foreign policy
    12:05

    Kazakhstan interested in long-term supplies of petroleum products from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    11:58

    Parviz Shahbazov: Transit of Kazakh oil via BTC may increase to 7 million tons by 2027

    Energy
    11:53

    Meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission begins in Baku

    Business
    11:48

    UN official: Azerbaijan prioritizes education in its development agenda

    Education and science
    11:43

    Kazakhstan supports initiative to create Zangazur Corridor – Ministry of Transport

    Infrastructure
    11:42

    Masim Mammadov: Phase 1 of Lachin's reconstruction completed

    Infrastructure
    11:39

    62 foreign nationals to study in Azerbaijan under intergovernmental scholarship programs

    Education and science
    All News Feed