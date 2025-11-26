Kazakhstan purchasing 6 new container ships to increase cargo traffic along Middle Corridor

KazmorTransFlot is purchasing six new container vessels to increase cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor, Talgat Aldybergenov, chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Railways, told journalists, Report informs.

He noted that the main difficulty in the Middle Corridor is the shortage of vessels and ferries on the Caspian Sea: "Currently, crossing the Caspian Sea is the main limiting factor affecting the speed and stability of transportation along the Middle Corridor."

He noted that the vessels are planned to be connected to transportation along the corridor in the first half of 2027: "Kazakhstan is also building a large container hub in the port of Aktau. The first pilot terminal will be commissioned by the end of this year, and its annual capacity will be 140,000 TEU."

Aldybergenov added that during the second stage, the terminal's total throughput capacity will be increased to 240,000 TEUs, and the process is planned to be completed in 2026.