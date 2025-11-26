Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Kazakhstan purchasing 6 new container ships to increase cargo traffic along Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 14:11
    Kazakhstan purchasing 6 new container ships to increase cargo traffic along Middle Corridor

    KazmorTransFlot is purchasing six new container vessels to increase cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor, Talgat Aldybergenov, chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Railways, told journalists, Report informs.

    He noted that the main difficulty in the Middle Corridor is the shortage of vessels and ferries on the Caspian Sea: "Currently, crossing the Caspian Sea is the main limiting factor affecting the speed and stability of transportation along the Middle Corridor."

    He noted that the vessels are planned to be connected to transportation along the corridor in the first half of 2027: "Kazakhstan is also building a large container hub in the port of Aktau. The first pilot terminal will be commissioned by the end of this year, and its annual capacity will be 140,000 TEU."

    Aldybergenov added that during the second stage, the terminal's total throughput capacity will be increased to 240,000 TEUs, and the process is planned to be completed in 2026.

    Talgat Aldybergenov Middle Corridor Kazmortransflot container shipments
    Qazaxıstan Orta Dəhlizdə yükdaşımaları artırmaq üçün 6 yeni konteyner gəmisi alır
    Казахстан закупает 6 новых контейнерных судов для увеличения грузоперевозок по Среднему коридору

    Latest News

    15:36

    Merz: Germany to increase aid to Ukraine to €11.5B euros in 2026

    Other countries
    15:28

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

    Infrastructure
    15:20

    Iran seeks to send cargo to Armenia via Nakhchivan by rail - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    15:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first Young Railway Workers Forum as part of CIS council meeting

    Infrastructure
    14:57

    Uzbekistan plans to use Zangazur corridor for strategic cargo - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:45

    Construction of Rasht–Astara railway in Iran to begin after Novruz holiday – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Russia sign agreement on bilateral digital data exchange

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    Azerbaijani deputy PM meets with his Russian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    Cargo between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan soars in four years

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed