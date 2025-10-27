Iranian ambassador visits 'Red Bridge' border crossing between Azerbaijan and Georgia

Iran"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has visited the "Red Bridge" customs checkpoint on the Azerbaijan–Georgia border, Report informs via the Iranian news agency IRNA.

During the visit, Ambassador Demirchilou reviewed the transit conditions for Iranian cargo trucks and held discussions with Azerbaijani customs officials. The officials briefed him on administrative procedures, vehicle inspection methods, and ongoing plans to increase both the speed and capacity of customs operations.

The checkpoint, known as a key trade corridor, facilitates the movement of goods between the Persian Gulf, the Black Sea, and Europe, providing Iran with vital access to Eastern European markets through Georgian ports.

The route also connects the Gulf states and India with Europe via Iran, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, forming part of a broader regional transit network linking South Asia to Europe.