Investments in Azerbaijan's transport sector grew by 18-fold in 20 years

Over the past 20 years, investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan's transport sector have increased 18-fold, according to Rahman Hummatov, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.

Hummatov made the statement at a scientific-practical conference organized by the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is the only irreplaceable country along the Middle Corridor: "Azerbaijan's growing activity in international transport corridors is driven by reforms and large-scale infrastructure projects. These include the construction of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway line, the construction of the Alat International Sea Port and its current expansion within the second phase, the construction of road and railway lines, as well as the modeling of infrastructure for shipping and, in particular, aviation and air transport. These are key projects that form the backbone of Azerbaijan's economic sovereignty."

The deputy minister also pointed out that by the end of 2024, the volume of transit cargo passing through Azerbaijan reached 14.5 million tons, marking an 8.4% increase compared to 2023: "In the past five years, transit volume has grown 2.5 times. Over the last 20 years, employment in the transport sector has more than doubled, average monthly nominal wages have increased 13.5 times, and investments in fixed capital have risen 18 times. In 2024, the transport sector grew by 14.1%, accounting for 7% of GDP, while the information and communications sector grew by 11.4%, representing 1.9% of GDP."