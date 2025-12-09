Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    IATA estimates airline losses from supply chain issues at over $11B

    Infrastructure
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 16:43
    IATA estimates airline losses from supply chain issues at over $11B

    According to estimates from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Oliver Wyman, supply chain disruptions could cost airlines more than $11 billion in 2025, IATA Director of Flight and Technical Operations Stuart Fox said at IATA Global Media Day, Report informs.

    He stated that the total losses are the result of several key factors, and that this is not a single problem, but a complex one.

    "Losses due to reduced fuel efficiency are expected to reach $4.2 billion. Delays in the delivery of more fuel-efficient aircraft, which are important for both cost reduction and climate goals, are leading to significant losses," Fox noted.

    According to him, additional maintenance costs ($3.1 billion) follow: "Older aircraft require more maintenance. Heavy inspections are more difficult to schedule and have increased in duration. Engine overhauls now take an average of 75 days. Landing gear overhauls have increased from 90 to 120 days. All of this increases aircraft downtime and increases maintenance costs."

    Additional spare parts storage costs are expected to reach $1.4 billion.

    "Parts deliveries are delayed, so airlines are forced to maintain large inventories to avoid downtime and ensure redundancy," the IATA representative explained.

    Fox also noted increased engine leasing costs, expected to reach $2.6 billion.

    As engine repairs take longer, airlines need spares. Demand is growing, and leasing costs are increasing. "This is how this enormous sum is formed," added Fox.

    He stated that to stabilize the situation, the aerospace industry needs to expand access to best aftermarket practices to reduce the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) market's dependence on OEM licenses and increase access to alternative sources of spare parts and services.

    Furthermore, it is necessary to increase supply chain transparency at all levels to identify risks early, eliminate bottlenecks, and manage flows more reliably. It is also necessary to more actively use data and analytics-predictive maintenance, integrated spare parts fleets, digital platforms for inventory optimization and downtime reduction-as well as expand repair and manufacturing capacity, expedite repair approvals, support the use of remanufactured and serviceable material (USM), and implement modern technologies to reduce component shortages.

    IATA Oliver Wyman Stuart Fox
    IATA оценила потери авиакомпаний от проблем в поставках более чем в 11 млрд долларов

    Latest News

    17:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces delegations hold working meeting

    Military
    17:38

    EU reviewing early-stage cooperation proposal with Armenian military school

    Other countries
    17:07

    Azerbaijan, UAE discuss implementation of digital financial solutions

    Finance
    17:02
    Photo

    Official banquet hosted in Bratislava in honor of President Ilham Aliyev - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    16:56

    Vakhtang Tsintsadze: Azerbaijan among Georgia's top investors in 3Q25

    Business
    16:43

    IATA estimates airline losses from supply chain issues at over $11B

    Infrastructure
    16:37

    Azerbaijan posts 7.3% surge in non-oil exports in 11 months

    Business
    16:23

    IATA: Jet fuel prices to fall in 2026, but airlines' environmental costs to continue to rise

    Energy
    16:09

    Baku hosts orientation day for third wave of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program

    Business
    All News Feed