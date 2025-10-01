Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Housing to be key focus at World Urban Forum in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 17:03
    Access to adequate housing will be one of the main topics at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in May 2025, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, told journalists during the third day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    Guliyev noted that nearly 3 billion people worldwide currently lack access to decent housing:

    "Ensuring suitable living conditions for all will be a key priority at the forum. However, we must also keep the environmental impact of housing and non-residential construction in cities and other settlements in focus."

    The forum is expected to bring global attention to the intersection of housing, urban development, and climate resilience, aligning with the broader sustainability agenda of WUF13.

    WUF13-də insanların mənzil təminatı problemi əsas müzakirə mövzusu olacaq
    На WUF13 вопрос обеспечения людей жильем станет главной темой обсуждения

