Horadiz-Aghband railway 68% ready in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Railways has already completed 68% of the Horadiz-Agband railway line, said Javad Alovsatov, a representative of Azerbaijan Railways, Report informs.

According to him, construction of the line began in 2021, and its total length is 110.4 km, or 140.6 km including sidings.

"The project includes the construction of 40 bridges, 9 stations, 22 crossings, 4 tunnels, 3 galleries, and a total of approximately 600 engineering structures. The work is being carried out in three stages," Alovsatov noted.

To date, 75.6 km of the main track and 87 km of sidings have been laid, and 66 km of long rails have been installed.

"The project's physical readiness is 68%, work is proceeding according to plan, and construction will be completed on schedule," Alovsatov emphasized.