Heydar Aliyev International Airport to operate under enhanced mode

    • 29 December, 2025
    • 12:08
    Considering the expected increase in passenger traffic and travel intensity in the coming days, from 29 December to 5 January, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will operate under an enhanced operational mode to ensure uninterrupted, safe, and high-quality passenger services.

    Report informs, referring to the airport, that during this period, all key airport services will function according to an enhanced schedule. Additional duty shifts will be implemented, security measures will be strengthened, and passenger flow management and operational efficiency will be further enhanced.

    Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours prior to departure, comply with established regulations, and follow the instructions of airport staff. This will help ensure a smooth and timely completion of all procedures.

    To ensure convenient and timely access to the airport, passengers are encouraged to use the Aeroexpress service. Buses operate every 15 minutes along the route "28 May" metro station – "Koroglu" metro station – Airport.

    In addition, passengers are advised to complete online check-in prior to arrival in order to save time and expedite the registration process.

    Up-to-date and operational information regarding travel-related inquiries is available through the airport's official website and information services.

