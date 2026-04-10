Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers on traffic management measures related to WUF13

In connection with preparatory measures for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, traffic flow monitoring will be carried out along designated routes in certain parts of the capital during the night of 11–12 April.

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Report that within this framework, temporary traffic management measures will be implemented on routes leading to the Airport from 01:30 to 03:30 on 12 April.

In view of the above, Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to plan their journeys in advance, take possible road congestion into account, and consider the Zigh Highway corridor as an alternative route where appropriate.

To ensure a smooth and timely travel experience, passengers are recommended to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.

The Aeroexpress bus service operating between the airport and the city centre (28 May Transport Interchange Hub) will continue to operate according to schedule and remains a reliable transportation alternative for passengers.