Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers on traffic management measures related to WUF13

    Infrastructure
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 11:16
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers on traffic management measures related to WUF13

    In connection with preparatory measures for the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, traffic flow monitoring will be carried out along designated routes in certain parts of the capital during the night of 11–12 April.

    The Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Report that within this framework, temporary traffic management measures will be implemented on routes leading to the Airport from 01:30 to 03:30 on 12 April.

    In view of the above, Heydar Aliyev International Airport advises passengers to plan their journeys in advance, take possible road congestion into account, and consider the Zigh Highway corridor as an alternative route where appropriate.

    To ensure a smooth and timely travel experience, passengers are recommended to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.

    The Aeroexpress bus service operating between the airport and the city centre (28 May Transport Interchange Hub) will continue to operate according to schedule and remains a reliable transportation alternative for passengers.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Heydar Aliyev International Airport
    Bakı aeroportu WUF13 çərçivəsində nəqliyyat axınının tənzimlənməsi ilə bağlı sərnişinlərə müraciət edib
    Аэропорт Гейдар Алиев предупредил пассажиров о временных ограничениях движения 12 апреля

    Latest News

    12:11
    Photo

    Armenian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan within Peace Bridge initiative

    Foreign policy
    12:03

    ADB ready to support new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    12:02

    Brent crude rises to $95.92 per barrel

    Energy
    12:02

    Anna Soave: UN agencies closely cooperate for socio-economic growth in Azerbaijan

    Business
    11:54

    Azerbaijan, Belarus to mutually recognize driving licenses

    Milli Majlis
    11:50

    TuranBank Partners with Switzerland"s responsAbility Investments AG

    Finance
    11:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia speed up e‑permit system implementation

    Infrastructure
    11:40
    Photo

    Timurid era heritage discussed at Tashkent conference

    Other countries
    11:35

    Cargo transportation by ferry vessels owned by ASCO increased in March

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed