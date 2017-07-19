Heads of customs of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey meet in Baku

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku today hosts trilateral meeting of heads of customs services of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev opened the event.

Speaking at the event, Georgian Finance Minister and FirstDeputy Prime Minister Dimitri Kumsishvili talked about the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Minister said, launching of this line will create conditions for further development of cooperation between the three countries.

Turkish Customs and Trade Minister Bülent Tüfenkci said there is great potential for expanding trade in all three countries: "In terms of transport, Azerbaijan and Georgia have transit importance, and this potential should be used effectively."