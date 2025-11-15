Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Green Growth Portal officially launched within COP30

    Infrastructure
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 16:07
    Green Growth Portal officially launched within COP30

    The final version of the global digital "Green Growth Portal," developed by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy jointly with the Center for International Development (CID) at Harvard University, has been presented at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy.

    The event, held in the Azerbaijani pavilion, was attended by representatives of relevant government agencies, international organizations, academia, business associations, and financial institutions.

    Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva, presented the key areas of the green transformation policy being implemented within the document "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socioeconomic Development."

    She highlighted the country's ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, accelerate the increase in the share of renewable energy sources, and the work being carried out in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, and Nakhchivan, which have been declared green energy zones.

    Ketan Ahuja, a research fellow at Harvard University's Growth Lab, presented the portal's analytical tools and the platform's integration into green value chains.

    The portal covers strategic perspectives for more than 140 countries and contains 10 years of data on key minerals in the green value chain, as well as green hydrogen, nuclear, solar, and wind energy products, and electric vehicles.

    The portal, originally launched in Baku during COP29, is integrated into Harvard University's Atlas of Economic Complexity, which has over 1.7 million users.

