Georgian minister: Middle Corridor is a platform for close cooperation between countries

    Infrastructure
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 17:42
    The Middle Corridor is no longer just a technical transit route but has become a platform for deep cooperation among countries, Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, said during the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Report informs.

    "The importance of pricing policy is immense. The Middle Corridor now serves not only as a vital route for many countries but also as a platform for strong intergovernmental cooperation. It creates valuable opportunities for direct dialogue between nations," Kvrivishvili stated.

    She emphasized that the corridor is a model for regional unity: "Real change can't be achieved by one country alone. It requires the combined efforts of nations working toward a shared goal. We've already resolved emerging issues together and continue to grow collectively. Each country can easily reach out to another to address problems, and this strengthens all participant nations. The beauty of the Middle Corridor lies in its collaborative nature-when new challenges or initiatives arise, we overcome them together."

    The minister also underlined the importance of maintaining competitiveness: "The route is already highly competitive, but the key is to sustain that edge. Global demands and user needs are changing rapidly, especially with the rise of digitalization. We've discussed the need for synchronized infrastructure, smooth operations, pricing strategies, and coordinated customs, tax, and tariff services. All these elements are united under one framework, aligning multiple countries around a common vision."

