Georgia hosts military exercises to protect energy projects

Tbilisi. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military trainings started at the Krtsanisi National Training Centre in Tbilisi with participation of representatives of the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Armed Forces.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, the Eternite is aimed at protecting energy projects and large-scale infrastructure projects. In one week-long exercises, the servicemen of all three countries will exchange views on project protection and security arrangements and will learn the advanced experiences in this area.

The opening of the event was attended by representatives of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey, also the Head of Military Attaché Office of Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia, Colonel Leutenant Fuad Ibrahimov, his deputy, mayor Eljan Imamverdiyev.