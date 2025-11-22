Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Georgia-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows by over 2%

    Infrastructure
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 16:14
    Georgia-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows by over 2%

    In January-October 2025, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $1.093 billion, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

    This is 2.2% more compared to the same period in 2024.

    Azerbaijan's share in Georgia's total foreign trade turnover was 5.3%.

    During this period, the value of products exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan decreased by 3.8% year-on-year, amounting to $587.851 million (10.1% of total exports), while the value of products imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan increased by 10.2%, reaching $505.808 million (3.4% of total imports).

    Over the first 10 months of 2025, the value of Georgia's total foreign trade turnover increased by 8.6% year-on-year, exceeding $20.83 billion. This includes exports worth over $5.83 billion, up 6.8%, and imports worth $14.99 billion, up 9.3%.

