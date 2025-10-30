Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Fund: Corridor development to open up new opportunities for Azerbaijan to diversify its economy

    Infrastructure
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 12:19
    Fund: Corridor development to open up new opportunities for Azerbaijan to diversify its economy

    Initiatives to strengthen connectivity and develop energy and trade corridors offer new opportunities for Azerbaijan to diversify its economy and expand cooperation potential, Jihad Azour, director of the International Monetary Fund's Middle East and Central Asia Department, said at a press conference, Report informs.

    "Initiatives to strengthen connectivity and develop various corridors-both energy and trade-present an opportunity for Azerbaijan to diversify its economy and also unlock additional potential through improved transport links," he noted.

    According to him, realizing this potential requires continuing reforms aimed at diversifying trade and strengthening the role of the private sector in the economy. He believes that ongoing steps to improve the efficiency of state-owned enterprises are also a step in the right direction.

    Azour added that the improving geopolitical situation in the region creates additional opportunities for expanding and accelerating integration processes, particularly in the context of developing the potential of the Middle Corridor.

    Jihad Azour IMF Middle Corridor
    Fond: "Dəhlizlərin inkişafı iqtisadiyyatın şaxələndirilməsində Azərbaycan üçün yeni imkanlar açacaq"
    Фонд: Развитие коридоров откроет для Азербайджана новые возможности в диверсификации экономики

    Latest News

    13:10

    Bob Blackman: UK trust in Azerbaijan shown by arms embargo lift - INTERVIEW

    Domestic policy
    13:10
    Photo

    Modern architectural approach used in new residential complex in Zangilan

    Infrastructure
    12:55

    MP: No disease will remain outside mandatory health insurance coverage

    Health
    12:42

    Armenia, Germany agree to enhance defense cooperation

    Region
    12:35

    QazTrade plans to enter third-country markets jointly with AzExport - EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    12:34

    3 million tourists visited Georgia in 3Q2025

    Region
    12:27

    Azerbaijan considering US request to join Gaza mission

    Foreign policy
    12:21

    AZPROMO to launch franchise projects for local brands

    Business
    12:19

    Fund: Corridor development to open up new opportunities for Azerbaijan to diversify its economy

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed