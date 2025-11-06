Freight train carrying Kazakh wheat to Armenia departs from Balajar station

A freight train of 15 wagons carrying Kazakh wheat to Armenia via Azerbaijan has departed from the Balajar railway station, Report informs.

Spokesperson for Azerbaijan Railways Bakhtiyar Hajiyev told journalists that the shipment contains around 1,000 tons of Kazakh wheat.

The 15-wagon freight train transporting Kazakh wheat to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory arrived at the Balajar railway station.

According to Report, the cargo is being transported along the Yalama–Balajar–Hajigabul–Boyuk Kasik route.

The train will then proceed through Georgia before reaching its final destination at Dalarik station in Armenia.

The train is carrying a total of 1,048.8 tons of wheat.

Earlier, during his visit to Kazakhstan, President Ilham Aliyev announced the lifting of restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia.